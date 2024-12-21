New Delhi, Dec 21 (PTI) An 89-year-old mahant has been booked for allegedly raping his disciple in north Delhi's Timarpur area, police said on Saturday.

A complaint reporting the alleged crime was filed on December 13 against Raja Ram Das of Kabir Mandir, Lucknow Road, Timarpur.

"In this regard, a case under 376 (rape) of IPC has been registered against Das," the police said in a statement.

In her complaint, the victim, a 51-year-old woman, alleged that Das, a mahant of Satguru Raja Ram Sahab Dharmik Trust Run by Kabir Vigyan Aashram in Timarpur, raped her on the night of April 14 in his ashram, police said in the statement.

Das is also the president of Satguru Kabir Mandir Prachar Samiti in Timarpur, it said.

Meanwhile, Das also filed a complaint against the victim and five other people alleging that they tried to grab the ashram by illegal means, an officer said.

Inquiry into both matters is underway.

