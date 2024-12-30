Mirzapur (UP), Dec 30 (PTI) The local police in a joint operation with the Anti Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) of Prayagraj arrested a smuggler and recovered ganja worth Rs 50 lakh from him, police said on Monday.

Prabhat Singh alias Veeru Singh, a resident of Kachhwa area, was held with 100 kg of ganja.

Also Read | What Are H-1B Visa New Rules? What Changes Have Been Made in Form I-129? Here's All You Need To Know.

The cannabis was concealed in four sacks and kept in the rear seat and the trunk of the accused's car, the police said.

The recovered ganja is worth Rs 50 lakh, they said.

Also Read | What Is the Generation Beta? Who Will Be Gen Beta's Parents? All About the Successors to Gen Alpha and Gen Z, Set To Arrive in 2025.

During interrogation, Singh disclosed that he along with his other associates, used to bring ganja from Odisha and Bihar and supply it to various places in the nearby districts.

A case has been registered against the accused and he has been sent to jail, they said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)