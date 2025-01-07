New Delhi, Jan 7 (PTI) Exim Bank of India has raised USD 1 billion (about Rs 8,570 crore) from overseas at lowest ever spread to fund business growth, the Department of Financial Services said on Tuesday.

"Fantastic start to the year by Indian issuers in global capital markets, with state-owned @IndiaEximBank raising $1 bn 10-year USD-denominated bonds at lowest ever spread (100bps) for USD-denominated public bond by a BBB-rated issuer in Asia," the Department of Financial Services (DFS) said in a post on X

Also Read | Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 Start and End Dates in Prayagraj: What Are the Six Shahi Snan Dates? Know Important Mahakumbh Mela Bathing and Spiritual Rituals To Mark the Grand Festival in Uttar Pradesh.

This demonstrates the confidence of overseas investors in the India story, it said, adding, this landmark transaction marks a strong start to the year for Indian issuers in the international debt markets, supporting Exim Bank's mandate and contributing to the vision of Viksit Bharat.

Exim Bank provides financial assistance to exporters and importers, and functions as the principal financial institution for coordinating the working of institutions engaged in financing export and import of goods and services with a view to promoting the country's international trade.

Also Read | January 7 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries: Know About Famous People and Celebrities Born on January 7.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)