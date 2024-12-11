New Delhi, Dec 11 (PTI) A fire broke out in a banquet hall in northeast Delhi, an official of the Delhi Fire Services said.

The fire department received a call regarding blaze at 5.01 pm, following which five fire tenders were rushed to the banquet hall near Shastri Park.

Also Read | CTET Admit Card 2024: Hall Ticket for Central Teacher Eligibility Test December Examination To Be Released Soon at ctet.nic.in, Know Steps To Download.

A wedding function was underway when the fire broke out. An eyewitness, Manish Gupta told PTI Videos that the he was attending his niece's wedding when the flames engulfed the entire area in no time.

"So far no one received any injury due to the fire. Some people were stuck inside the banquet hall who were safely rescued," the official said.

Also Read | Who Is Prahlad Iyengar, Indian-Origin PhD Scholar Suspended by MIT Over 'Pro-Palestine' Essay?.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)