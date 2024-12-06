New Delhi, Dec 6 (PTI) A fire broke out in a hotel in Greater Kailash area of south Delhi on Friday morning, an official of the Delhi Fire Services said.

No casualties have been reported.

"We received a call regarding fire at Hamara Hotel located in Greater Kailash area at 9.30 am. Soon after the call, we rushed four fire tenders at the spot," the official said.

The blaze has been brought under control.

