Rishikesh, Nov 25 (PTI) Three people, including the former president of Uttarakhand Kranti Dal, were killed after they were hit by a speeding truck here, police said on Sunday.

The victims were coming out of a resort after attending a wedding reception and were about to get into a car when they were hit by the truck near Natraj Chawk, Rishikesh Kotwali sub-inspector Vinod Kumar said. The truck also hit several other vehicles parked outside the resort.

One person, identified as Gurjit Singh, died on the spot while Trivendra Singh Panwar and another injured Jatin succumbed at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, he said.

The truck driver, who fled after the accident, was arrested on Monday morning, he added.

Panwar was the former president of the Uttarakhand Kranti Dal which led the Uttarakhand statehood movement.

