Hyderabad, Dec 11 (PTI) GMR Group which manages the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport here may consider adding another terminal and second runway once the passenger traffic hits 45 million annually, a senior official of the airport infra major said on Wednesday.

SGK Kishore, Executive Director and Chief Innovation Officer of GMR Airports, at a press conference exuded confidence that the passenger traffic would hit 45 million (annually) by 2030 from the existing 30 million and said the ultimate of the airport would be 100 million passengers.

"We are expecting 45 million (per annum) by 2030. It is only an estimate and anything can happen. Based on the projections and based on what we have seen, we have to be proactive. We have started the planning (for the capacity expansion)," he said.

The GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd has already created the necessary infrastructure in a phased manner to handle 34 million passengers. The aerodrome was built in 2008 with a capacity of 12 million. Currently, the airport has one integrated terminal.

Meanwhile, built on this innovative platform, the GHIAL on Wednesday unveiled AI-powered next-generation Airport Predictive Operation Centre (APOC), a transformative advancement in airport management and operations at the airport.

This platform integrates airside, landside, and terminal operations into a unified system, utilising real-time data to optimise decision-making, minimise disruptions, and ensure seamless operations, GMR officials said.

Union Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu who was present on the occasion said the new initiative was a new chapter in the aviation operations in India.

