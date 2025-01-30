New Delhi, Jan 30 (PTI) Pharmaceuticals firm, Granules India Ltd on Thursday said its arm has received a final nod from the US health regulator for its generic version of Lisdexamfetamine Dimesylate capsules indicated for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

The approval granted by the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) to Granules Pharmaceuticals, Inc is for the Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for Lisdexamfetamine Dimesylate capsules in strengths of 10 mg, 20 mg, 30 mg, 40 mg, 50 mg, 60 mg, and 70 mg, Granules India said in a regulatory filing.

Also Read | What Is One Ring Scam? Know How Cybercriminals Use Missed Call To Levy Expensive Charges, Steal Sensitive Information.

This generic drug product is bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug, Vyvanse capsules, 10 mg, 20 mg, 30 mg, 40 mg, 50 mg, 60 mg, and 70 mg of Takeda Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc, it added.

The company said Lisdexamfetamine Dimesylate is indicated for the treatment of Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) in adults and pediatric patients aged six years and older, as well as for moderate to severe Binge Eating Disorder (BED) in adults.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, January 30 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

"With this latest approval, we are reinforcing our presence in the ADHD treatment space and strengthening our portfolio of complex generics," Granules India Chairman & MD Krishna Prasad Chigurupati said.

This approval follows the company's recent December 2024 USFDA approval for Lisdexamfetamine Dimesylate Chewable tablets, further expanding Granules' comprehensive portfolio in the ADHD therapeutic segment..., the company added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)