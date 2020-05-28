Latest News | Guar Seed Futures Ease on Low Demand

New Delhi, May 28 (PTI) Guar seed prices on Thursday went down by Rs 2 to Rs 3,540 per 10 quintal in futures trade as speculators reduced their positions amid weak demand in spot market.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, guar seed contracts for June delivery was trading down by Rs 2 at Rs 3,540 per 10 quintal with an open interest of 30,260 lots.

Also Read | Facebook Owned Instagram Brings Video Ads on IGTV; Will Help Influencers to Make Money From Their Content.

Similarly, for July delivery, the futures prices fell by Rs 6, or 0.17 per cent, to Rs 3,538 per 10 quintal with an open interest of 10,085 lots.

Marketmen attributed the downward trend in guar seed prices to increasing supplies from growing regions. PTI SRS

Also Read | Facebook Introduces Beta Version of a New iOS App â€˜Collabâ€™ for Making & Mixing Music With Friends; Takes On TikTok.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)