New Delhi, Jan 7 (PTI) Hartek Group's power system business unit has secured a Rs 117 crore project in Gujarat from Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL), India's largest power transmission company.

The project involves an extension of a 765kV AIS substation and 400/220kV substation work, the company said in a statement.

"This milestone highlights Hartek's commitment to further strengthen India's grid infrastructure with reliable, high-quality power solutions while enhancing transmission efficiency and supporting renewable energy integration to meet the country's growing energy demands," it added.

Commenting on the milestone, Simarpreet Singh, Group Executive Director & CEO, Hartek Group, said, "Securing this critical project from PGCIL marks a significant achievement for us and highlights our leadership in the Extra High Voltage (EHV) segment. It demonstrates our ability to deliver complex, large-scale transmission solutions that are essential to India's evolving energy infrastructure".

"This project is a vital addition to the nation's grid expansion efforts, and we are proud to contribute to reliable power delivery and renewable energy integration. As we continue to grow, projects like these strengthen our market position and reinforce our commitment to excellence in the power sector."

765kV substations are instrumental in enhancing India's power transmission capacity, thereby aligning with the Central Electricity Authority's (CEA) projections of substantial grid expansion in the coming years.

Founded in 1991, Hartek group operates through three strategic business units - power systems, renewables & power distribution products and is a Rs 100 crore-plus business.

