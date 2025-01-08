Shimla, Jan 8 (PTI) The issue of allotment of nautor land resurfaced in Himachal Pradesh after Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi on Wednesday questioned Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla's delay in granting permission in the matter.

Speaking to mediaperons here, the minister also targeted Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur and the state BJP unit, asking them if they were in favour of granting nautor land to tribals.

‘Nautor' land refers to unutilised land outside towns, but not in protected forests, which authorities can decide to allow people to use. It can be notified from time to time by the state government, with the sanction of the competent authority.

Nautor rules provide for giving up to 20 bighas of additional land to tribals who are in possession of land less than 20 bighas. The governor has to suspend the Forest Conservation Act (FCA) to enable any allotment of nautor land.

“I met the governor five times on this issue and his remarks that Raj Bhawan was not for fulfilling the poll promises are unfortunate," Negi said.

The revenue minister said the practice of granting nautor land has existed since the time of former chief minister Y S Parmar but it was disrupted after the Forest Conservation Act came into force.

He said the governor has the right to frame rules for tribal areas and a proposal was sent to the governor for suspending the FCA for two years. Negi added that in the past, three governors have suspended the FCA to facilitate the tribal people.

The minister said 12,742 people are eligible for nautor land but their allotments are pending.

On Saturday, the governor, angered over Negi's remarks on the issue, said "he was here to follow norms and not to fulfil anybody's election promises".

