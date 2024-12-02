New Delhi, Dec 2 (PTI) India has exported organic food products worth nearly USD 450 million till November 25 of the current fiscal year, the government said on Monday.

The country has exported 2,63,050 tonnes for USD 447.73 million till November 25 of the current fiscal, an official statement said.

Union Minister of State for Food Processing Industries Navneet Singh Bittu shared the data of organic food products exported during the last five years and current year in a written reply to Lok Sabha.

As per the data, 6,38,998 tonnes were exported in 2019-20 for USD 689.10 million; 8,88,179.68 tonnes for USD 1,040.95 million in 2020-21; 4,60,320.40 tonnes for USD 771.96 million in 2021-22; 3,12,800.51 tonnes for USD 708.33 million in 2022-23; and 2,61,029 tonnes for USD 494.80 million in 2023-24 financial year.

The data is based on information provided by the certification bodies accredited under National Programme for Organic Production (NPOP) on Tracenet.

Bittu said the Agricultural & Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) is implementing the NPOP.

The programme involves the accreditation of certification bodies, standards for organic production, promotion of organic farming and marketing, etc.

"Under NPOP, operators are certified as per their scope of operation such as production, processing and trading. The total number of organic certified processing units under the National Programme for Organic Production in India are 1,016," the minister said.

