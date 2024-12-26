New Delhi, Dec 26 (PTI) Delhi Police has apprehended a juvenile on Thursday for allegedly killing a man following an altercation in north west Delhi, officials said.

A PCR call was received regarding a male body found near G-Block in Jahangirpuri area, a police officer said.

Umesh, a resident of the area, was found with multiple stab injuries and his damaged scooter was found 150 meters away, he said.

An eyewitness told police that Umesh had an altercation with three individuals, including a juvenile, the officer added.

The argument escalated and the victim was stabbed multiple times, he said.

Using accounts from eyewitnesses and CCTV footage, the police team identified and apprehended one of the accused, a juvenile, the officer said.

During interrogation, the juvenile admitted to his involvement in the crime, he said.

