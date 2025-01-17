Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 16 (PTI) Eminent writer N S Madhavan was presented with the Kerala government's prestigious 'Ezhuthachan Puraskaram' for 2024 in recognition of his overall contribution to Malayalam language and literature on Thursday.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, while presenting the award to Madhavan at an event held here, spoke about the importance of the Malayalam language and the steps the state government was taking to protect and strengthen it.

Speaking at the event, Vijayan referred to some of the 76-year-old writer's well known works like Higuita, Thiruth, Choolaimedile Savangal, Pancha Kanyakakal and Lanthan Batheriyile Luthiniyakal and their contribution to Malayalam literature.

The chief minister also spoke about the efforts, including introduction of the Malayalam Bill, the government was making to protect Malayalam and encourage its use in the state.

He said the government was not against learning and use of other languages, including English, but it should not be at the expense of pushing down Malayalam.

Vijayan said Malayalam was already the language for government business in the state and can attain the same stature in the courts with the help of the judiciary.

"Efforts are on to make that a reality," he said.

He further said that Malayalam was a language which was capable of handling any issue.

Madhavan's selection for the prestigious award was announced in November last year.

In addition to his fiction, Madhavan is active as a columnist in both English and Malayalam, and he remains an engaged social commentator.

Named after Thunchaththu Ezhuthachan, the father of the Malayalam language, the Ezhuthachan Award includes a cash prize of Rs 5,00,000 and a citation.

