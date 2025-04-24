Shimla, Apr 24 (PTI) A Kshatriya group gheraoed the state secretariat here to press the government to form a commission for upper castes in Himachal Pradesh and register their protest against monetary incentive raised for inter-caste marriages.

Members of Devbhoomi Kshatriya Sangathan on Thursday took out a protest rally from Toland to Chhota Shimla to highlight their demands.

Also Read | What Is Simla Agreement 1972? All You Need To Know As Pakistan Suspends Simla Pact After India Downgrades Diplomatic Ties Following Pahalgam Terror Attack.

"We have been sitting at CTO Chowk for the past seven days in support of our demands which include constitution of committee of Swaran Aayog and taking back the decision of increasing monetary incentive for inter-caste marriages," said Rumit Singh Thakur, president of Devbhoomi Kshatriya Sangathan.

The state government's decision in increase the monetary incentive for inter-caste marriages from Rs 50,000 to Rs 2 lakh is unfortunate, he said.

Also Read | What Is SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme? What Will Happen to Pakistanis Staying in India Under SVES After Pahalgam Terror Attack?.

Demanding a roll-back of the decision on inter-caste marriage incentives, Thakur said "nobody has the right to put a price on sisters and daughters".

"The self-respect and sentiments of brothers, fathers, and women in particular, have been hurt by such a decision," he told media persons here.

The Shimla to Sanjauli road was blocked at Chhota Shimla on Thursday afternoon due to the protest, following which long queues of vehicles were seen stranded on both sides of the road.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu had asked for six months time for the formation of the Swaran Aayog but now it is more than two years, he said.

The Devbhoomi Kshatriya Sangathan will continue with the protest till its demands are met, Thakur added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)