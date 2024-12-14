Latur, Dec 14 (PTI) Residents of a village in Maharashtra's Latur district on Saturday threatened to launch a protest if the authorities fail to act on their demands for better roads, drinking water and drainage system.

The locals from Kashilingeshwar Nagar, located on the outskirts of Latur city, submitted a memorandum of their demands for basic amenities to the Zilla Parishad chief executive officer.

The villagers said they would protest in front of the gram panchayat office next week if officials do not resolve their problems.

