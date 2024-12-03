Lucknow, Dec 2 (PTI) BJP national general secretary Vinod Tawde on Monday emphasised the need to motivate and promote workers who embody the party's ideology during expansion efforts.

Speaking at a workshop on Sangathan Parv, 2024, at the Uttar Pradesh BJP headquarters, Tawde outlined the importance of aligning organisational growth with the party's ideology.

Tawde, the central observer for Uttar Pradesh, said, "During organisational elections, the commitment and loyalty of a worker are paramount. To ensure that we retain power in the future, we must motivate and bring forward workers who embody the party's ideology."

Highlighting the need for ideological outreach, he added, "Our efforts should ensure that the BJP's philosophy, principles and ideological foundation reach the people. According to the BJP's constitution, youngsters should play a significant role in organisational expansion through consensus-based elections."

Tawde also put stress on inclusive representation.

"We must ensure adequate representation of all sections of society, including women. Alongside organisational expansion, we must analyse sociopolitical conditions and bring capable leadership to the forefront," he said.

According to a state BJP statement, the workshop was attended by senior leaders, including state chief Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary, election officer Mahendra Nath Pandey, general secretary (organisation) Dharampal Singh, former state presidents Ramapati Ram Tripathi and Swatantra Dev Singh, and other prominent figures.

The workshop also witnessed participation from district-level officials, election officers, and leaders of various party wings.

Chaudhary highlighted the progress made during the first phase of the Sangathan Parv.

"We conducted workshops at district levels, followed by mandal-level workshops. We are now advancing organisational elections at the booth level," he said.

Pandey outlined the election progress, saying, "As of today, elections for 98,000 booth committees have been completed. By December 5, all booth committees will be formed."

"District election officers, mandal election officers, and Shakti Kendra election officers are actively working across the 98 organisational units in the state," he added.

Pandey also provided a timeline for the upcoming phases, saying the mandal committees would be formed by December 10.

Elections for presidents in 1,918 mandals will be done by December 15 and polls for 98 district presidents completed by December 30, the BJP's state election officer added.

On the membership drive, general secretary (organisation) Singh said, "The worker-based organisation in Uttar Pradesh has added 2.6 crore general members while 2,05,789 (2.05 lakh) workers who enrolled at least 50 members each have become active members, setting a record."

The meeting concluded with a directive for election officers to accelerate the organisational election process and ensure adherence to the timeline.

