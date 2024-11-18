New Delhi, Nov 18 (PTI) ONGC NTPC Green Private Ltd (ONGPL) has been incorporated as a 50:50 joint venture company of NTPC Green Energy Limited and ONGC Green Limited.

While NTPC Green Energy Limited (NGEL) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of power giant NTPC, ONGC Green Limited (OGL) is a subsidiary of oil major Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC).

ONGPL has been incorporated as a 50:50 JV company of NGEL and OGL, NTPC said in an exchange filing on Monday.

The JV has been formed to explore and set up renewable energy (RE) projects/ assets in India and overseas through greenfield development and acquisitions.

The newly formed entity will also explore the feasibility and setting up of offshore wind projects in India.

