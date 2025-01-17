Bengaluru, Jan 17 (PTI) Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation on Friday said that there will be no service on a section of the Purple Line of Namma Metro on January 19.

This is to facilitate track maintenance work between Cubbon Park and M G Road Metro stations on the Purple Line, according to BMRCL.

Also Read | January 17 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries: Know About Famous People and Celebrities Born on January 17.

"To facilitate this work, metro train services will be curtailed on a section of the Purple Line for three hours, from 7 am to 10 am, between Kempegowda Majestic Metro station and Indiranagar Metro station," the release stated.

In other sections of the Purple Line (between Challaghatta and Kempegowda Majestic Metro stations, and Whitefield and Indiranagar Metro stations), train services will operate as usual from 7 am, as per the schedule, the release added.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, January 17 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)