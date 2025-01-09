Chandigarh, Jan 9 (PTI) The Punjab government will construct 1,419 anganwadi centres at Rs 200 crore to promote the holistic development of women and children, Social Security, Women and Child Development Minister Baljit Kaur said on Thursday.

Kaur emphasised that the initiative is not just about building structures but about creating a conducive environment for the physical, cognitive and emotional development of children.

"The plan includes constructing new anganwadi centers, upgrading existing ones, providing improved sanitation facilities, and equipping centres with furniture and other necessary amenities," she said.

The minister said the government is committed to the overall development of women and children across the state.

She said that in the first phase of the project, 1,000 anganwadi centres are being constructed. Out of these, 56 have been completed and 644 are under construction. Additionally, work on 300 centres will begin soon, as approvals for 156 of these have already been granted.

She further shared that apart from constructing new centres, the Punjab government is upgrading 350 existing anganwadi centres across the state.

A budget of Rs 7 crore has been allocated for these upgrades, which will include enhanced facilities to better serve beneficiaries.

The government aims to complete the upgrades promptly, demonstrating its commitment to improving basic infrastructure.

The minister said 3,000 Anganwadi workers and helpers will be recruited soon. She also mentioned that last year, 5000 workers and helpers were recruited purely on merit.

