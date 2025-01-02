New Delhi, Jan 2 (PTI) Over seven lakh sellers and service providers have been onboarded on Open Network for Digital Commerce (OND) so far, the government said on Thursday.

A government-backed initiative, ONDC was launched in 2021. It was set up primarily to make digital commerce accessible to smaller players.

Also Read | Latest Government Jobs Notifications: NPCIL Invites Applications for 284 Apprentice Posts, Know Recruitment Process and Other Details.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said ONDC has contributed to empowering small businesses and revolutionising e-commerce.

In a post on X, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said in the last three years, the platform has empowered small enterprises by creating a level-playing field for them on the network.

Also Read | ISRO to Launch US Satellite Enabling Voice Calls via Smartphones from Space; Here's Everything We Know About It.

ONDC aims to promote an open platform for all aspects of e-commerce retail. It helps small retailers expand their business through e-commerce medium and reduce dominance of giants in the sector.

It is a non-profit company, which has formulated a set of standards for voluntary adoption by sellers or logistics providers or payments gateway operators.

Responding to Goyal's post, Modi said "ONDC has contributed to empowering small businesses and revolutionising e-commerce, thus playing a vital role in furthering growth and prosperity."

ONDC has so far crossed 150 million transactions with over 200 network participants.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)