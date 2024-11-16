ERODE Nov 16 (PTI) Anbazhagan, a traffic Sub Inspector from Anthiyur, was found dead under suspicious circumstances at his residence in Malayanur on Saturday.

According to police, Anbazhagan had applied for two days' leave and left for his residential quarters in Bhavani, where his wife and daughters reside. From there, he travelled to his house in Malayanur on Friday.

By Saturday morning, his family in Bhavani had not received any communication from him. Later, locals discovered him lying unresponsive in his Malayanur residence and alerted the police.

A police team rushed to the spot, broke open the door and transported him to the Government Hospital in Anthiyur, where doctors declared him dead on arrival. The police have registered a case of suspicious death and are investigating further. EOM SSK

