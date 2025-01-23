Kota (Rajasthan), Jan 23 (PTI) A railway employee was suspended after her husband complained that his wife was selected with the help of a dummy candidate for the job, adding that he himself had arranged for the candiate with the help of an agent for Rs 15 lakh, officials said.

The man claimed that he managed to arrange the said amount by mortgaging his agricultural land.

Also Read | What Is Centralised Pension Payments System? All About CPPS System As EPFO Eases Pension Disbursement Process for EPS Members.

He was allegedly disappointedand enraged at his wife's separation after two years of her job.

He also accused railway officials of inaction on his complaint in the matter, however, railway officials claimed theconcerned employee had been suspended and an investigation was underwayi n the matter.

Also Read | BPSC 70th Prelims Result 2024: Results of 70th Combined Preliminary Examination Released at bpsc.bih.nic.in, Know Steps To Download.

Manish Meena, a resident of the Kota district, held a press conference and alleged inaction by railway officials and police on his complaint of selection of his wife Sapna Meena through the dummy candidate in the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB), Ajmer Group D recruitment exam in 2023. He also demanded termination of his wife from the service.

Manish also alleged that the photo and signature in his wife's application form fort he job were forged and she cleared the Group D exam held in 2023 with the help of the dummy candidate through an agent named Rajendra, who was a guard in the railways.

After her job, Sapna lived with him for around five months and thereafter she and her parents started living separately from him, saying that he (Manish) was unemployed and under debt, the man claimed.

He filed the complaint in the matter against his wife, alleged agent Rajendra and dummy candidate Laxmi Meena to police and Kota DRM office, and submitted relevant documents but no action has been taken against the offenders, he further alleged.

Meanwhile, SeniorDivisional Commercial Manager (DCM), Kota, Saurabh Jain said on Thursday the employee concerned was suspended on the basis of preliminary inquiry report after the complaint was received and refuted inaction.

Further investigation in the matter is underway and reports are awaited, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)