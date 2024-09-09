Jaipur, Sep 9 (PTI) Former chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday demanded the Rajasthan government to conduct student union elections.

In a post on X, Gehlot said that during their government the student union elections were postponed due to the preparation for the assembly elections, but now there is no such situation.

He said, "It is not fair for the BJP government of Rajasthan not to restart the student union elections."

Gehlot said that all the MLAs, MPs and ministers of the ruling and opposition parties, including him, have come out of student union politics in Rajasthan politics. The Chief Minister himself has been a member of ABVP.

"Student union elections are the primary school of politics, so elections should be started and compliance of the model code of conduct made for student union elections should also be ensured," Gehlot said in his post on X.

Gehlot further condemned the action on the students protesting for their demand to conduct elections.

