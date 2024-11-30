New Delhi, Nov 30 (PTI) Registration of properties in Mumbai municipal region rose 5 per cent to over 10,200 units during November on better housing demand, according to Knight Frank India.

As many as 9,736 units were registered during November 2023.

In a statement on Saturday, real estate consultant Knight Frank India said that Mumbai city, under the jurisdiction of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), recorded 10,216 property registrations in November 2024.

The data is as of 8 pm on Saturday. The number might increase slightly.

Registration of properties declined in November compared to 12,960 units registered in October.

Knight Frank India CMD Shishir Baijal said the sequential dip following the festive-driven surge in October reflects a natural phase of market consolidation.

"Significantly, the increasing demand for premium properties and larger living spaces underscores a decisive shift towards quality, value, and long-term investment in Mumbai's ever-dynamic real estate landscape," he added.

