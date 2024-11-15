Chennai, Nov 15 (PTI) Seeking to provide quality comprehensive care at affordable prices, the Sanmar Group has established Catheterization laboratory and Coronary Care Unit at the Voluntary Health Services here.

The initiative has been set up by the Corporate Social Responsibility Trust of the city-based Sanmar Group.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, November 15 2024: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

The Sanmar Group's Cath Lab and Coronary Care Unit is equipped with advanced medical technology designed to support diagnostics, intervention and patient monitoring, a press release said on Friday.

"Our commitment to fostering community well-being is at the heart of our CSR activities. We are proud to partner with VHS, an NGO hospital with a reputation for excellence and dedication to serving all sections of society," The Sanmar Group Chairman Vijay Sankar said.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for November 15, 2024 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

"Through this initiative, we aim to ensure that individuals, irrespective of their economic background, have access to crucial cardiac services without compromise on quality," Sankar added.

Indian Institute of Technology, Madras Director and professor V Kamakoti inaugurated the laboratory at an event recently.

The Cardiac Unit is supported by specialists from Madras Medical Mission. With the Cath laboratory, the Voluntary Health Services would be better positioned to handle complex cardiac procedures to patients.

"The generous contribution from The Sanmar Group marks a new chapter in our ability to provide specialised cardiac care. With these upgraded facilities, we can deliver timely, life-saving treatment and enhance our core mission of accessibility, availability and affordability," VHS Honorary Secretary professor S Suresh said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)