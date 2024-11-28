Mendhar/Jammu, Nov 28 (PTI) Security forces recovered two IEDs and explosive material during a search operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Thursday, officials said.

After a suspicious object was reportedly noticed under the Chajla bridge in Mendhar, the area was immediately cordoned off, and the bomb disposal squad called in, they added.

Two improvised explosive devices (IEDs), over one kg of explosives suspected to be RDX, a battery, two blankets and some eatables were seized, officials said.

Further investigation is underway, they added.

