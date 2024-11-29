Mumbai, Nov 27 (PTI) India services exports rose for the second month in a row, increasing 22.3 per cent in October to USD 34.3 billion, as per Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data released on Friday.

On the other hand, imports rose 27.9 per cent to USD 17.21 billion.

Also Read | RRB RPF SI Admit Card 2024: Hall Ticket for Sub-Inspector December 2 Examination Released at rrbapply.gov.in, Know Steps To Download.

After declining in August over July, the services exports increased to USD 32.57 billion in September.

Imports, too, increased for the second consecutive month.

Also Read | CAT 2024 Response Sheet and Answer Key Released At iimcat.ac.in, Know Steps to Download.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)