New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) India's sugar production dropped 13.62 per cent to 130.55 lakh tonne in the ongoing 2024-25 marketing season, sugar cooperative body NFCSFL said on Wednesday.

Sugar production stood at 151.20 lakh tonne a year ago. Sugar marketing season runs from October to September.

According to the National Federation of Cooperative Sugar Factories Ltd (NFCSFL), sugar production in the top three producing states -- Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Karnataka -- showed a decline till January 15.

Sugar output fell to 42.85 lakh tonne from 46.10 lakh tonne, while in Maharashtra, it slipped to 43.05 lakh tonne from 52.80 lakh tonne.

Production in Karnataka declined to 27.10 lakh tonne till January 15 of the current marketing season from 31 lakh tonne a year ago.

The average sugar recovery, excluding diversion for ethanol, remained lower at 8.82 per cent so far, down from 9.42 per cent in the year-ago period.

NFCSFL has estimated a total production of 270 lakh tonne for 2024-25, down from 319 lakh tonne in the previous year.

