New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) Singapore has conferred Tarun Das, former Director General of industry chamber Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), the honorary citizen award for his contributions to promote bilateral relations between Singapore and India, according to a statement issued on Wednesday.

Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam conferred the award at a ceremony held here.

Also Read | What Is Quishing? How It Works and How To Protect Yourself From These Scams.

The President has arrived here on Tuesday night for a five-day visit that aims to further boost bilateral ties in a range of areas.

The award is the highest form of recognition bestowed by the Singapore government for outstanding contributions by a non-Singaporean to the country's growth and development, it said.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, January 15 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)