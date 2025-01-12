New Delhi, Jan 12 (PTI) Delhi Police has arrested three people and claimed to have solved a blind robbery in Dwarka area here, officials said on Sunday.

Police said the robbery occurred on December 31, 2024 near Yashobhoomi on Dwarka Expressway.

The complainant, Rohit (26) from Mahendergarh in Haryana, told police that three men on a Bullet motorcycle stopped him and forcibly took his Taxi.

An FIR was registered and further investigation was taken up. Using the GPS tracking system provided by the taxi owner, the vehicle's location was traced in Gurugram, a senior police officer said.

He said a team intercepted the vehicle, apprehended the suspects -- Yash Sharma (19), Harsh (22) and Atul (22) -- residents of Dwarka, and recovered the stolen taxi.

