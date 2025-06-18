Kanpur (UP), Jun 18 (PTI) Three people were killed on Wednesday after a mud mound collapsed on them in Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur district, police said.

The incident occurred in Bhasraul village of Kishanpur area when -- Ramesh Dhobi (54), Dulare Pasi (55) and Shiv Mohan Yadav (56) -- were taking their cattle near the Yamuna river for grazing and decided to rest at the mud mound.

The structure suddenly collapsed, trapping the three under its debris, Circle Officer (Khaga) Braj Mohan Rai said.

Upon receiving information about the incident, Kishanpur police went to the spot and took the bodies out, he said.

