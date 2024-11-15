Ballia (UP), Nov 15 (PTI) Two women were killed after being hit by a train near the Sahatwar railway station here on Friday, police said.

The incident occurred when Mamta Devi (34) and Suman Rajbhar (45), who were on their way to take a bath in the Ganga River on Kartik Purnima, were walking past the level crossing near the railway station, they said.

The injured women were taken to the Bansdih Community Health Centre by villagers, where doctors declared them dead, police said.

Further legal proceedings are underway, they added.

