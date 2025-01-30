Lucknow, Jan 30 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary at Shaheed Smarak on the banks of the Gomti river on Thursday.

He also honoured the martyrs of the freedom struggle, lighting lamps in the river to pray for national unity and peace on the occasion which is marked as Shaheed Diwas.

Renowned singers, including Shri Ram Chandra Kripalu Bhaj Man, Vaishnav Jan To Tene Kahiye, and Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram, performed bhajans.

Cabinet Minister Sanjay Nishad, Mayor Sushma Kharkwal, MLA Neeraj Bora, Yogesh Shukla, Jai Devi, OP Srivastava, Legislative Council member Lal Ji Prasad Nirmal and other dignitaries were present at the event.

