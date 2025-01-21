Dehradun, Jan 21 (PTI) All three trekkers who lost their way due to a forest fire on the Deoriatal-Chopta trek in Rudraprayag district of Uttarakhand have been rescued safely, officials said on Tuesday.

Teams of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), District Disaster Management and the Forest Department jointly launched a search operation for the trekkers, all of who were 21 years of age.

One of the trekkers was rescued on Monday while the other two were rescued on Tuesday, according to the SDRF.

On Monday night, Adhiraj Chauhan was found in an injured condition and was taken out on a stretcher and rushed to a hospital.

One of the two trekkers rescued on Tuesday was also found injured. The injured trekker, identified as Naman Yadav, a resident of Lajpat Nagar in Delhi, was taken to a hospital in an ambulance.

The third trekker was identified as Bihar resident Sameer Kumar Pandey.

