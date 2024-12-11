Chennai, Dec 11 (PTI) Two wheeler major India Yamaha Motor has strengthened its retail footprint with the inauguration of a Blue Square dealership in neighbouring Puducherry, the company said on Wednesday.

Chief Minister of Puducherry N Rangasamy inaugurated the facility in the presence of India Yamaha Motor Sales - Director Setogawa Hiroshi at an event in the Union Territory.

Also Read | CTET Admit Card 2024: Hall Ticket for Central Teacher Eligibility Test December Examination To Be Released Soon at ctet.nic.in, Know Steps To Download.

Spread across 6,191 sq ft land in Thattanchavady, the Blue Square facility - AMS Motors - would serve as a comprehensive facility for sales, service and parts to customers.

With the new dealership, India Yamaha Motor has two Blue Square showrooms in Puducherry. A Blue Square Showroom displays the products retailed by the Japanese automaker and provides access to accessories, apparel and spare parts.

Also Read | Who Is Prahlad Iyengar, Indian-Origin PhD Scholar Suspended by MIT Over 'Pro-Palestine' Essay?.

"The opening of AMS Motors adds to Yamaha's extensive dealers network in India, reinforcing the brand's commitment to providing exceptional service and experience," a company statement said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)