National Award for PGI Professor for Services to People Suffering from ENT Diseases

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Mar 8 (ANI): Dr Jaimanti Bakshi, Professor and Unit Head II, Department of Otolaryngology and Head Neck surgery at PGIMER was awarded the "Best Citizens of India Gold medal Award".According to a statement from Public Relations Office, PGIMER, Chandigarh, she was awarded for "her individual achievements and her contribution towards the national development through her tremendous services to the people suffering from many ENT diseases and head and neck cancer.""This award was given by "GEPRA" Global Economic Progress and Research Association" which is under the government of India, during the National Unity conference held at Chennai," the statement read. (ANI)

