Chennai, January 24: India opener Abhishek Sharma faced an injury scare ahead of the second T20I against England as he twisted his ankle during the catching drill at nets here on Friday. Subsequently, Abhishek was checked by the team physiotherapist on the field before retreating to the dressing to give rest to his ankle. He was seen slightly limping while walking back to the pavilion and did not bat at nets either.

The 24-year-old spent more than half an hour with the physio in the dressing room. Abhishek made a quickfire 79 in the first match in Kolkata where India scored a facile seven-wicket victory.

If Abhishek has to sit out of the match on Saturday here, India have the options of fielding Washington Sundar or Dhruv Jurel in the eleven. In that event, Tilak Varma can move up the order to open with Sanju Samson.

India are leading the five-match series 1-0 after winning the first match in Kolkata by seven wickets.

