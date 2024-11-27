Melbourne [Australia], November 27 (ANI): Australia is likely to include uncapped all-rounder Beau Webster as a replacement for injured Mitchell Marsh ahead of the second Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at Adelaide Oval starting from December 6, reported Wisden.

Wisden cited NewsCorp report as saying that the Tasmanian all-rounder, who debuted in first-class cricket in 2014, is likely to be added as a cover for Marsh, who might miss out on the second Test.

Speaking after the match at Perth, skipper Pat Cummins had hinted that Marsh was not feeling well towards the end of the match and would be monitored for the next 10 days.

"He has been battling a couple of little niggles since the UK tour," Cummins said.

"So the main thing is he's in there as one of the top six batters in the country, and bowling is a bonus. He was a little bit sore towards the end of this Test match. In the next 10 days, chance to freshen up, try and get it right. We will see how he goes. Ideally, he would be able to bowl in each Test match," he added.

The second Test of the series will be a day-night pink ball contest.

Webster has played in 93 first class games, scoring 5,297 runs at an average of 37.83, with 12 centuries. He has also taken 148 wickets at an average of 37.39, bowling both off-spin and pace, learning the art of fast bowling during COVID-19 lockdowns.

Initially batting at top three in Sheffield Shield, he moved down the order to take the aggressor role. In the last Tasmanian game, he scored 61 in 89 balls and 49 in 72 balls while batting at number six. He also took five wickets as a first- and second-change bowler.

He also took part in the Australia-India A series earlier this month, scoring 145 runs in four innings with a fifty and taking seven wickets with two three-wicket hauls.

On Tuesday, Australian head coach Andrew McDonald indicated that the same 13 players from the Perth Test will be retained for Adelaide as well. Webster could be a ready replacement for Marsh, who bowled 10 overs in Perth, for the first time in 16 innings.

Australia lost the first Test by a massive 295 runs and are 0-1 down in the series. (ANI)

