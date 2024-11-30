Christchurch, Nov 30 (AP) Harry Brook was dismissed for 171 after leading England to a first innings lead before lunch on Saturday on the third day of the first cricket test against New Zealand.

His departure shortly before the drinks break ended a 159-run partnership with Ben Stokes.

At lunch, Stokes was 78 not out, Byrdon Carse was five and England was 459-8, leading New Zealand by 111 runs.

Brook resumed his innings Saturday at 132 with England 319-5 in reply to New Zealand's 348. His century partnership with Stokes came from 135 balls and he passed 150 for the fourth time in his test career in 193 balls.

Stokes who was 37 when play resumed reached his 35th half century from 105 balls, comparatively slowly as England scored 140 runs at more than six per over in the morning session.

England passed New Zealand's total with five wickets down after 6.4 overs or 30 minutes of play on day three.

Brook was helped again Saturday by New Zealand's poor catching. He was dropped for the fifth time in his innings, by Glenn Phillips at gully from the bowling of Will O'Rourke, when he was 132.

Brook was dropped four times on the second day: on 18 by Phillips in the gully, on 41 by Tom Latham at first slip, on 70 by Devon Conway in the deep and on 112 by wicketkeeper Tom Blundell off Matt Henry.

He was finally out, caught by Blundell from the bowling of Matt Henry, in the sixth over of the second new ball when England was 381-6. Brooks had come to the crease when England was 45-3 before lunch on day two.

He turned around England's innings in a 151-run partnership with Ollie Pope (77) and led his team into a dominant position with Stokes.

England also lost Chris Woakes (1) before lunch, caught by Latham at second slip off Tim Southee, and Gus Atkinson who blasted 48 from 35 balls before being caught by Phillips off Nathan Smith.

Atkinson hit four fours and two sixes in a lively innings and 63-run partnership with Stokes. AP

