Chennai, Jul 13 (PTI) Indian Super League (ISL) side Chennaiyin FC have signed their first foreign player in Australian Jordan Murray ahead of the 2023-24 season.

The 27-year-old forward joins the side after spending the last season with Thai outfit Nakhon Ratchasima FC.

"I'm delighted to be a part of this great club Chennaiyin FC. Can't wait to meet the team and everyone at the club. I'm looking forward to returning to India and I'm excited to meet and play in front of the incredible Chennaiyin fans," he said in a statement.

Murray has also played in India before, making his Indian Super League debut for Kerala Blasters FC in the 2020-21 season before moving to Jamshedpur FC in 2021-22 where he also won the ISL Shield.

Over two seasons in the ISL, Murray has scored 11 goals in 34 appearances.

