Bridgetown (Barbados), Jun 28 (PTI) New Zealand's Chris Gaffaney and Richard Illingworth of England have been named as the on-field umpires for the T20 World Cup final between India and South Africa here.

India defeated defending champions England by 68 runs in the semifinal held at Providence, Guyana, while South Africa handed a nine-wicket hammering to Afghanistan at Tarouba, Trinidad.

Also Read | IND vs SA ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Final Venue: Average Score, Toss Factor, Pitch Conditions and All You Need to Know About Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados.

Richard Kettleborough will be the TV umpire for the final to be played at the Kensington Oval, while Rod Tucker will be the fourth umpire.

Richie Richardson will do the match referee's duties. Kensington Oval is hosting a T20 World Cup final for the second time since 2010.

Also Read | IND vs SA ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Final: Here’s Three Key Battles That Can Decide the Fate of the Summit Clash.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)