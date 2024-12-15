Muscat, Dec 15 (PTI) Hockey India on Sunday announced a reward of Rs 2 lakh for every player and Rs 1 lakh for each support staff member as a gesture after the women's team clinched its second consecutive Junior Asia Cup title here.

India's goalkeeper Nidhi made three sensational saves to help India overcome three-time champions China 3-2 in the penalty shootout after a 1-1 stalemate in the regulation time.

Also Read | WPL 2025 All Squads: Full Players List of All Women’s Premier League Franchises After Mini Auction.

"Hockey India, on the occasion, announced a reward of Rs 2 lakh for each player and Rs 1 lakh to each support staff as a gesture for everyone's effort and winning the championship," the national federation said in a release.

Sakshi Rana, Ishika, and Sunelita Toppo scored for India in the penalty shootout.

Also Read | West Indies vs Bangladesh Live Streaming Online, 1st T20I 2024: How To Watch WI vs BAN Cricket Match Free Live Telecast on TV?.

Goalkeeper Nidhi made three brilliant saves against Lihang Wang, Jingyi Li, and Dandan Zuo to ensure India defended their title.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)