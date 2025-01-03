Sydney, Jan 3 (PTI) India recovered to 107 for 4 at tea on the opening day of the fifth and final Test against Australia here on Friday.

The visitors added 50 runs in the second session while losing the sole wicket of Virat Kohli (17).

Rishabh Pant (32) and Ravindra Jadeja (11) were manning the crease when tea was taken.

Opting to bat, India had lost KL Rahul (4), Yashasvi Jaiswal (10) and Shubman Gill (20) in the opening session.

India captain Rohit Sharma rested himself from the series finale with Jasprit Bumrah walking out for the toss in his place.

India trail the series 1-2.

Brief scores: India 107/4 in 50 overs (Rishabh Pant 32 batting, Shubman Gill 20; Scott Boland 2/15).

