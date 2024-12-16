Brisbane, Dec 16 (PTI) Scoreboard at tea on day three of the third Test between India and Australia here on Monday.

Australia 1st Innings: 445

India 1st innings:

Yashasvi Jaiswal c Mitchell Marsh b Mitchell Starc 4

KL Rahul batting 30

Shubman Gill c Mitchell Marsh b Mitchell Starc 1

Virat Kohli c Alex Carey b Hazlewood 3

Rishabh Pant c Alex Carey b Cummins 9

Rohit Sharma batting 0

Extras (NB-1) 1

Total (For 4 wickets in 14.1 Overs) 48

Fall of Wickets 1-4, 2-6, 3-22, 4-44

Bowling: Mitchell Starc 7.1-1-24-2, Josh Hazlewood 5-2-17-1, Pat Cummins 2-0-7-1. PTI

