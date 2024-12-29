Melbourne, Dec 29 (PTI) Scoreboard at lunch on day four of the fourth Test between India and Australia here on Sunday.

Australia 1st innings 474

India 1st innings 369

Australia 2nd innings:

Sam Konstas b Bumrah 8

Usman Khawaja b Siraj 21

Marnus Labuschagne not out 20

Steve Smith not out 2

Extras: 2 (lb-2)

Total: 53/2 in 25 overs

Fall of wickets: 1-20, 2-43

Bowling: Jasprit Bumrah 8-1-18-1, Akash Deep 9-2-20-0, Mohammed Siraj 7-4-10-1, Ravindra Jadeja 1-0-3-0.

