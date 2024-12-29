Melbourne, Dec 29 (PTI) Scoreboard at lunch on day four of the fourth Test between India and Australia here on Sunday.
Also Read | AUS 53/2 in 25 Overs (Lunch, Lead By 158 Runs) | India vs Australia Live Score Updates of 4th Test 2024 Day 4: Momentum With India With Both Aussie Openers Dismissed.
Australia 1st innings 474
India 1st innings 369
Also Read | India vs Australia Free Live Streaming Online, 4th Test 2024 Day 4: How To Watch IND vs AUS Border-Gavaskar Trophy Cricket Match Live Telecast on TV?.
Australia 2nd innings:
Sam Konstas b Bumrah 8
Usman Khawaja b Siraj 21
Marnus Labuschagne not out 20
Steve Smith not out 2
Extras: 2 (lb-2)
Total: 53/2 in 25 overs
Fall of wickets: 1-20, 2-43
Bowling: Jasprit Bumrah 8-1-18-1, Akash Deep 9-2-20-0, Mohammed Siraj 7-4-10-1, Ravindra Jadeja 1-0-3-0.
(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)