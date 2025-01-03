Sydney, Jan 3 (PTI) Scoreboard at tea on the opening day of the fifth Test between India and Australia here on Friday.

India 1st innings:

Yashasvi Jaiswal c Webster b Boland 10

KL Rahul c Sam Konstas b Mitchell Starc 4

Shubman Gill c Steven Smith b Lyon 20

Virat Kohli c Webster b Boland 17

Rishabh Pant batting 32

Ravindra Jadeja batting 11

Extras: (B-5, LB-5, NB-3) 13

Total: (For 4 wickets in 50 Overs) 107

Fall of Wickets: 1-11, 2-17, 3-57, 4-72.

Bowling: Mitchell Starc 12-4-32-1, Pat Cummins 14-4-27-0, Scott Boland 12-6-15-2, Beau Webster 8-4-10-0, Nathan Lyon 4-1-13-1. PTI

