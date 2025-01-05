Sydney, Jan 5 (PTI) Scoreboard on the third day of the fifth Test between India and Australia here on Sunday.

India 1st Innings: 185

Australia 1st Innings: 181 India 2nd Innings: Yashasvi Jaiswal b Boland 22

KL Rahul b Boland 13 Shubman Gill c Alex Carey b Webster 13 Virat Kohli c Steven Smith b Boland 6 Rishabh Pant c Alex Carey b Cummins 61 Ravindra Jadeja c Alex Carey b Cummins 13 Nitish Kumar Reddy c Cummins b Boland 4 Washington Sundar b Cummins 12

Mohammed Siraj c Khawaja b Boland 4

Jasprit Bumrah b Boland 0

Prasidh Krishna not out 1

Extras: (B-4, LB-4) 8 Total: (10 wkts, 39.5 Overs) 157 Fall of Wickets: 42-1, 47-2, 59-3, 78-4, 124-5, 129-6, 147-7, 156-8, 156-9, 157-10 Bowler: Mitchell Starc 4-0-36-0, Pat Cummins 15-4-44-3, Scott Boland 16.5-5-45-6, Beau Webster 4-1-24-1. (MORE) PTI

