Mumbai, Dec 22 (PTI) Two-time champion Anahat Singh continued her dominance with a commanding 3-0 win over top seed Akanksha Salunkhe in an all-Indian women's final of the 79th Western India Slam -- a USD 9,000 Professional Squash Association (PSA) Challenger event -- here Sunday.

The 16-year-old sensation, seeded second, outclassed compatriot Akanksha 11-8 11-8 11-8 in just 25 minutes to successfully defend her title.

In the men's final, second seed Ameeshenraj Chandaran of Malaysia overcame Czech top seed Viktor Byrtus 3-1 (15-13, 6-11, 11-5, 11-3) in a gruelling 60-minute clash to claim the title at the Cricket Club of India courts.

Results:

Men's Final: 2-Ameeshenraj Chandaran (MAS) bt 1-Viktor Byrtus (CZE) 3-1 (15-13, 6-11, 11-5, 11-3).

Women's Final: 2-Anahat Singh (IND) bt 1-Akanksha Salunkhe (IND) 3-0 (11-8, 11-8, 11-8).

