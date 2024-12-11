Pune, Dec 11 (PTI) Manyavar clinched the team's title while Bindiya Kohli and TV Ramani won the mixed pairs' competition in the Ashok Ruia Memorial Winter National Bridge Championship here on Wednesday.

Manyavar, who were leading after four rounds in the teams' event on Tuesday, won the remaining three rounds on Wednesday to record a compelling win.

The team, which was seeded 13th, consisted of Anil Padhye, Anand Samant, Sundaram Sridhar, Jitu Solani and Rajesh Dalal.

They scored a total of 105.93 points to seal the win and also booked a berth in the semifinals of the Indian team's selection trials for the World Championship.

The Hemant Jalan team, which was placed seventh, finished second as they defeated the second-placed Dhamapur Sugar Mills unit and the third-placed Shree Cements' team by just 0.8 points.

Dhampur Sugar Mills finished third, while Team Aristos finished fourth and Aquarius came fifth.

Meanwhile, in the mixed pairs competition, Bindiya and Ramani won by a big margin of 23 points over the second-placed pair of Aditi Zaveri and Vishwajit Poddar.

